$37.5-million Lotto Max winners say they won't change a thing

The Montreal family continued working this week as if they hadn't hit the jackpot.

Patrick Lamothe and his wife Johanne Leblond, their son Yannick, centre, and Johanne's father Guy Leblond, right, all from Montreal, hold their cheque for the $37.5 million jackpot win in the September 30 Lotto Max draw Tuesday, October 4, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — What does a $37.5-million lottery windfall get you?

For Canada's latest multimillionaires, a new computer and a pair of new shoes to start.

Loto-Quebec unveiled the winners of Friday's Lotto Max at a news conference today.

Patrick Lamothe, his wife Johanne Leblond, her father Guy Leblond and the couple's son, Yanick Lamothe-Leblond, will share the prize.

The shoes are for Johanne Leblond and the computer is for her son.

They say they won't change their lives despite the stroke of luck — both husband and wife continued working this week as if they hadn't hit the jackpot.

The family hails from the southwestern Montreal borough of LaSalle and Lamothe says he hopes everyone will respect their privacy.

