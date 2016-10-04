$37.5-million Lotto Max winners say they won't change a thing

MONTREAL — What does a $37.5-million lottery windfall get you?

For Canada's latest multimillionaires, a new computer and a pair of new shoes to start.

Loto-Quebec unveiled the winners of Friday's Lotto Max at a news conference today.

Patrick Lamothe, his wife Johanne Leblond, her father Guy Leblond and the couple's son, Yanick Lamothe-Leblond, will share the prize.

The shoes are for Johanne Leblond and the computer is for her son.

They say they won't change their lives despite the stroke of luck — both husband and wife continued working this week as if they hadn't hit the jackpot.