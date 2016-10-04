$37.5-million Lotto Max winners say they won't change a thing
The Montreal family continued working this week as if they hadn't hit the jackpot.
MONTREAL — What does a $37.5-million lottery windfall get you?
For Canada's latest multimillionaires, a new computer and a pair of new shoes to start.
Loto-Quebec unveiled the winners of Friday's Lotto Max at a news conference today.
Patrick Lamothe, his wife Johanne Leblond, her father Guy Leblond and the couple's son, Yanick Lamothe-Leblond, will share the prize.
The shoes are for Johanne Leblond and the computer is for her son.
They say they won't change their lives despite the stroke of luck — both husband and wife continued working this week as if they hadn't hit the jackpot.
The family hails from the southwestern Montreal borough of LaSalle and Lamothe says he hopes everyone will respect their privacy.