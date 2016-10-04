No charges in investigation of deputy chief who testified at Oland murder trial

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — An outside investigation has cleared the deputy police chief in Saint John, N.B., of potential wrongdoing following his testimony at the Dennis Oland murder trial.

Saint John Police say the investigation by Halifax Regional Police found no evidence to support charges against Glen McCloskey.

The investigation was requested by Saint John Police Chief John Bates.

"Halifax Regional Police has advised Chief Bates that the investigation, which included consultation with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, has been concluded without charges as there was no evidence to support charges being laid in this matter," Saint John Police said in a news release issued late Monday.

During Oland's trial last year for the murder of his father Richard Oland, one witness testified that McCloskey, then an inspector, asked him not to testify that McCloskey had been in the crime scene.

McCloskey denied the allegation when he took the stand.

Evidence at trial suggested a number of problems with the investigation, including a failure to properly secure the crime scene, prompting the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners to ask the provincial police commission to conduct an inquiry.

Saint John Police say the Police Act investigation that was suspended pending the outcome of the criminal investigation will now resume.

"We cannot speak further to this matter as it is an ongoing investigation pursuant to the act," police said.

Richard Oland's body was discovered in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. He was found face down in a pool of blood after having sustained 45 blunt and sharp force blows to his head, neck and hands.

Dennis Oland was convicted of second-degree murder in December and has begun serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.