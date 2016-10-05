Cheers over Franklin ship find turn to finger-pointing

OTTAWA — Nunavut officials are questioning whether researchers who found HMS Terror had proper authorization to search for the doomed Franklin Expedition ship, prompting the explorers to wonder if there's an effort to discredit them.

Will McDowell, a lawyer for the non-profit Arctic Research Foundation, says the Nunavut government is investigating whether the foundation had the necessary permits to operate in the Queen Maud Gulf the day the shipwreck was found.

The foundation — a member of a multi-party team that searched for the vessel — says its researchers believed they had the required licence and permits and that any change to the scope of permission was made without the foundation's knowledge.

In an Oct. 4 letter to the Nunavut Department of Culture and Heritage, the foundation's legal counsel say the research organization has been left to conclude there many be an agenda focused on discrediting the foundation, its people and its work.

Terror, one of two British navy vessels sent on Sir John Franklin's 1845 expedition to find the Northwest Passage, was discovered early last month at the bottom of Terror Bay off the coast of King William Island.