Feds to compel pay equity for all workers in federally-regulated sectors

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government will bring in legislation in 2018 to compel all employers in federally regulated sectors to ensure men and women get equal pay for work of equal value.

Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk says the legislation will take a "proactive" approach to pay equity, focused on helping employers comply with the law rather than forcing employees to lodge complaints about discriminatory wages.

Mihychuk says forcing workers to file complaints — and even go to court — to get equal pay has proved to be "burdensome, costly and unfair to workers."

In effect, the Liberals are going to bring back an approach to pay equity that they initiated 12 years ago but which was shelved by Stephen Harper's Conservative government.

The legislation will apply to 874,000 workers and 10,800 employers, including federal public servants and employees of Crown corporations and federally regulated companies such as banks, airlines, telephone and cable companies and a radio and television broadcasters.