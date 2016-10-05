Final arguments to be made in trial of woman charged with hiding infant remains

WINNIPEG — Closing arguments are to begin this morning in the trial of a Winnipeg woman charged with hiding the remains of six infants in a storage locker.

Andrea Giesbrecht, 42, has been free on bail since she was arrested in October 2014.

Court has heard most of the remains found in the storage locker were in white garbage bags that were inside other bags and containers.

One was in a pail under a type of concrete while another had been covered in a white powder that slowed decomposition but dried out the body and left it rock hard.

The third infant was little more than a pile of bones wrapped in a towel.

Experts who examined the remains and reviewed the findings testified the infants were developed enough to probably have been born alive, but added it was impossible to say for sure.

Nor could they tell how the babies had died because of the advanced state of decomposition.

The defence opted not to call any witnesses, while the Crown has yet to suggest a motive for the alleged crime.

The trial has already heard that Giesbrecht was pregnant at least six times and had several legal abortions over the years, as well as a miscarriage.