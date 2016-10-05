New Brunswick dentists urge city of Moncton to restart use of fluoride

MONCTON, N.B. — Some dentists in a New Brunswick city say the question of restoring fluoride to drinking water is a no-brainer.

Suzanne Drapeau-McNally says she has seen a dramatic increase in tooth decay among her patients in Moncton since fluoride use ended there in 2011.

A five-year moratorium on fluoride use ends on Dec. 31, and Moncton dentists and hygenists are urging the city to start adding fluoride again.

Drapeau-McNally says people should not be concerned about having fluoride added to their water because the concentration is only 0.7 parts per million.

Fluoride is a natural element that protects tooth enamel against the acids that cause tooth decay.