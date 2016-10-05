New Brunswick dentists urge city of Moncton to restart use of fluoride
A
A
Share via Email
MONCTON, N.B. — Some dentists in a New Brunswick city say the question of restoring fluoride to drinking water is a no-brainer.
Suzanne Drapeau-McNally says she has seen a dramatic increase in tooth decay among her patients in Moncton since fluoride use ended there in 2011.
A five-year moratorium on fluoride use ends on Dec. 31, and Moncton dentists and hygenists are urging the city to start adding fluoride again.
Drapeau-McNally says people should not be concerned about having fluoride added to their water because the concentration is only 0.7 parts per million.
Fluoride is a natural element that protects tooth enamel against the acids that cause tooth decay.
New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Board of the New Brunswick Dental Society both support the fluoridation of public drinking water supplies in the province.