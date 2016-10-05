Nova Scotia public school teachers reject tentative agreement for second time.

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's public school teachers have voted to reject another tentative contract agreement.

It is the second agreement they have rejected since negotiations between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the province began in September 2015.

The union says 94 per cent of its 9,000 members who cast ballots voted 70 per cent against the tentative deal in a province-wide electronic vote held on Tuesday.

Union president Liette Doucet had recommended the teachers vote in favour of the agreement when it was reached last month.

The teachers had also rejected a four-year settlement in a vote held last November.

Doucet said it is clear that the improvements that had been negotiated were not enough.

"We expect that the conciliator will now file a report that will state that the parties were unable to reach an agreement. We will meet with our provincial executive to explore our options."

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Karen Casey said in a statement that she is "very disappointed" with the outcome of the vote.