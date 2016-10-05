Phoenix payroll backlog drops as officials scramble to clear emerging cases

OTTAWA — The head of the federal department overseeing the effort to fix the Phoenix civil-servant payroll system says she expects the government to eliminate a backlog of thousands of cases by the end of the month.

Public Works deputy minister Marie Lemay says officials have cleared more than 38,228 of the almost 82,000 cases of overpayment and underpayment that were in the system as of July 1.

Lemay says officials cleared about 15,000 cases in recent weeks, leaving the department on track to clear the backlog by Oct. 31.

She says dealing with ongoing pay issues in cases identified since July 1 has proven more difficult than originally thought.

The department has also started to process claims from employees who incurred out-of-pocket expenses because they weren't paid on time, such as interest on credit cards.