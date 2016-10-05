QMJHL Roundup: Zboril scores winner as Sea Dogs edge Olympiques in OT

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jakub Zboril scored the winner in overtime after assisting on three goals in regulation as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Gatineau Olympiques 5-4 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Mathieu Joseph had a hat trick for Saint John (3-2-0) and Alexandre Bernier also scored.

Vitalii Abramov and Alex Dostie had a goal and two assists apiece for the Olympiques (1-3-1). William Basque and Vincent Milot-Ouellet rounded out the offence.

Alex D'Orio needed to make just 10 saves in the win. Mark Grametbauer stopped 45 shots in the loss.

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 OCEANIC 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Massimo Carozza scored two goals and helped on another to lead the Screaming Eagles over Rimouski.

Giovanni Fiore had a goal and three assists for Cape Breton (2-4-0), Olivier LeBlanc scored one and set up two more and Phelix Martineau supplied the rest of the offence with a goal and an assist.

Daniel Hardie, Tyler Bolland and Denis Mikhnin scored for the Oceanic (3-2-0).

REMPARTS 4 TIGRES 2

QUEBEC CITY — Matthew Boucher had a goal and an assist to help lift the Remparts over Victoriaville.

Louis-Filip Cote, Derek Gentile and Jesse Sutton also scored for Quebec (3-2-0).