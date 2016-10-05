QMJHL Roundup: Zboril scores winner as Sea Dogs edge Olympiques in OT
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jakub Zboril scored the winner in overtime after assisting on three goals in regulation as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Gatineau Olympiques 5-4 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Mathieu Joseph had a hat trick for Saint John (3-2-0) and Alexandre Bernier also scored.
Vitalii Abramov and Alex Dostie had a goal and two assists apiece for the Olympiques (1-3-1). William Basque and Vincent Milot-Ouellet rounded out the offence.
Alex D'Orio needed to make just 10 saves in the win. Mark Grametbauer stopped 45 shots in the loss.
SCREAMING EAGLES 5 OCEANIC 3
SYDNEY, N.S. — Massimo Carozza scored two goals and helped on another to lead the Screaming Eagles over Rimouski.
Giovanni Fiore had a goal and three assists for Cape Breton (2-4-0), Olivier LeBlanc scored one and set up two more and Phelix Martineau supplied the rest of the offence with a goal and an assist.
Daniel Hardie, Tyler Bolland and Denis Mikhnin scored for the Oceanic (3-2-0).
REMPARTS 4 TIGRES 2
QUEBEC CITY — Matthew Boucher had a goal and an assist to help lift the Remparts over Victoriaville.
Louis-Filip Cote, Derek Gentile and Jesse Sutton also scored for Quebec (3-2-0).
Vincent Lanoue scored both goals for the Tigres (3-2-0).