Canadian special forces have been in gunfights with ISIL, general says

OTTAWA — Canadian special forces troops are spending more time on the front lines in Iraq and have engaged in a number of gunfights with Islamic insurgents in the last few months.

Brig.-Gen. Peter Dawe, deputy commander of the special forces, says the additional time on the front lines is a result of Kurdish allies needing less training.

Instead, Dawe says his soldiers are helping and mentoring the Kurds as they launch attacks against forces from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Dawe says Canadian troops have fired back on a number of instances either to protect themselves or friendly forces.

He says no Canadian soldiers have been killed or injured in the recent battles.

Canada has about 200 special forces soldiers helping Kurdish forces fight ISIL in northern Iraq.