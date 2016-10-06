Changes at Manitoba legislature could lead to crackdown on protests: Opposition

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is changing who controls the grounds outside the legislature, and the Opposition New Democrats say it signals a crack down on protesters.

The Tory government is transferring authority over who can use the grounds and legislature rooms from the infrastructure and finance departments to the Speaker's office.

New Democrat Nahanni Fontaine says the move seems designed to put an end to the freedom people currently have to rally outside the legislature on its steps and lawn.

Fontaine says the department is non-partisan while Speaker Myrna Driedger is an elected Progressive Conservative.

Fontaine points to an incident in 1996, when Premier Brian Pallister was the minister of government services and refused to let poverty protesters camp on the lawn.