Family of Saskatchewan teenager missing since April offers $25,000 reward

REGINA — The family of a missing 17-year-old girl are offering a $25,000 reward for information that helps finds her.

Mekayla Bali was first reported missing on April 12.

She was last seen at the bus depot in Yorkton, Sask., but never made it onto the bus.

RCMP Insp. Jennifer Ebert says investigators would like to speak with a man who was at the bus stop and might have been one of the last people to have seen the girl.

She says they would like to know if the teen told the man anything about where she was going or who she was meeting.

Ebert says at this point, there is nothing to suggest the girl has met with foul play.

"But the fact that a 17-year-old is able to be missing with absolutely no footprint in this digital age, and as of next Tuesday it will be six months, that is very disturbing," says the officer.

Paula Bali, Mekayla's mother, says the family hopes the reward will prompt someone to come forward.

"We're extremely hopeful that this will make a difference in terms of the tips or the quality of the tips, or that it will bring forward information that we are desperately seeking," she says.

The RCMP have received 130 tips from the public so far.