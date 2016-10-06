Operator of Nova Scotia to Maine ferry carried over 35,000 passengers

HALIFAX — The new operator of the ferry service from Yarmouth, N.S., to Portland, Maine says it carried more than 35,000 passengers in its inaugural season, which just ended.

The 35,551 passengers carried by Bay Ferries' high-speed CAT ferry is about 15,000 fewer than the previous operator of the service, Nova Star Cruises, carried in 2015.

This year's season ran from June 15 and Oct. 1. and the province had projected a target of 60,000 passengers.

Transportation Minister Geoff MacLellan says while there's lots of work to do to build ridership, he's confident the province is backing the right operator in Bay Ferries, adding the business is moving in the right direction.

The government dumped Nova Star last fall after it failed to meet passenger targets and went through $39.5 million in provincial subsidies during two years of running the service.