Pit bulls: Montreal considering appeal of court ruling

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says the city must consider an immediate appeal of a court ruling that suspended its ban on new pit bulls.

Coderre says the city will not yield to threats or lobby groups.

A Quebec judge ruled Wednesday that parts of a municipal bylaw can't be enacted until a court hearing is held on the merits of the case.

That might only be several months down the road.

The ruling came after the Montreal SPCA argued the bylaw, which also placed restrictions on current pit bulls, is discriminatory, unreasonable and unenforceable and would result in the entire breed being penalized.