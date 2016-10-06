Rescuers use pingers in bid to free 'unco-operative' dolphin pod in N.B.

LAMEQUE, N.B. — Rescuers were using sound devices in a bid to encourage a pod of stranded dolphins to leave shallow waters in northern New Brunswick.

Fisheries officials deployed acoustic pingers today to prompt the dolphins to move through a passage near Lameque.

Three boats have made multiple attempts to herd the dolphins, including at high tide this morning, but they always turn back before crossing out of the shallow water.

In order to escape the waterway, the six dolphins will have to swim through an area that's only about a metre deep at high tide, and dolphins don't like shallow water.

It's been roughly a week since seven dolphins became stranded, with one dying two days later.

The Marine Animal Response Society has said the six remaining Atlantic white-sided dolphins appear to be healthy, but resistant to being relocated.

"The dolphins are doing what they want to do," said Tonya Wimmer, the society's director. "We're going to regroup and figure out what to do about our little unco-operative dolphin friends."