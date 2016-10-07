Dolphins appear to be free after lengthy stranding in northern N.B.:official

LAMEQUE, N.B. — Six dolphins who had been stranded in a shallow bay in northern New Brunswick appear to have made it back to the open ocean.

Fisheries spokeswoman Krista Petersen says rescuers tried new tactics this morning with the stubborn dolphins, who had been stranded near Lameque for more than a week and resisted days of rescue attempts.

She says officials from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and members of the Marine Animal Response Society brought out stretchers Friday to ease the dolphins across shallow areas.

She says the animals were brought to open water and haven't been seen since.

Seven Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded last week, with one dying two days later.