Five stories in the news today, Oct. 7

Five stories in the news for Friday, Oct. 7

———

LATEST JOBS NUMBERS OUT TODAY

Canadians will find out today whether August's robust hiring numbers were a blip on the radar, when Statistics Canada releases the unemployment numbers for September. Last month's report showed the economy added about 26,000 jobs in August, although the unemployment rate ticked up because more people were looking for work. That number nearly made up for a dismal July, when the economy shed about 31,000 jobs.

———

NEW PQ LEADER TO BE REVEALED TONIGHT

The identity of the new Parti Quebecois leader will be known tonight. Voting for Pierre Karl Peladeau's successor ends at 5 p.m. Eastern, with the winner expected to be announced about four hours later. The candidates are Jean-Francois Lisee, Alexandre Cloutier and Martine Ouellet and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

———

ALLEGED BEER TOSSER CHARGED WITH MISCHIEF

A 41-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with mischief after he allegedly hurled a beer can at a Baltimore outfielder during the Blue Jays victory over the Orioles in a playoff game at the Rogers Centre this week. Ken Pagan was charged after surrendering at a downtown police detachment. He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Nov. 24.

———

MAXINE BERNIER PITCHES TAX CUT FOR MOST TAXPAYERS

Conservative leadership hopeful Maxime Bernier wants to eliminate some boutique tax credits to help cover the cost of cutting income taxes for most Canadians. The Quebec MP is proposing a plan that would mean anyone who makes between $15,000 and $100,000 a year taxed at a rate of 15 per cent. Anyone who earns below $15,000 a year would not pay any federal income taxes and anyone who makes more than $100,000 would be taxed at 25 per cent.

———

FOREIGN MINERS GET GREEN LIGHT TO SURE CANADIAN FIRM

Foreign workers who have accused a Vancouver-based company of human rights abuses at an African mine will have their case heard in the Canadian legal system. The Supreme Court of British Columbia has ruled that three refugees can proceed with a civil lawsuit against Nevsun Resources, which owns a controlling interest in the Bisha gold mine in the tiny East African country of Eritrea.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest (11:45 a.m. ET).

— Prime Minister Justin will participate in a discussion with members of the Chinese community media in Markham, Ont. (2:30 p.m. ET)

— Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay will hold a media teleconference to discuss his trade mission to Mexico.

— Officials will provide an update on an archaeological dig affected by the 2013 flooding in southern Alberta.