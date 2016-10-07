Ottawa will continue revoking citizenship of immigrants accused of misrepresentation

OTTAWA — The federal government will continue revoking citizenship from immigrants accused of misrepresenting themselves in order to enter the country.

Justice Department lawyers sent a letter to the Federal Court today explaining that Ottawa will not issue a moratorium on its policy despite there being no system in place to appeal a decision.

Two civil society groups have launched a constitutional challenge to the federal law that gives power to the government to revoke citizenship from immigrants accused of lying to get into the country.

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers argue the system isn't equitable because immigrants cannot properly appeal a decision.

They argue the government should stop all citizenship revocation until the matter is settled in court.