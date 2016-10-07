Pierre Karl Peladeau's successor as Parti Quebecois leader announced tonight

MONTREAL — The identity of the new Parti Quebecois leader will be known tonight.

Voting for Pierre Karl Peladeau's successor ends at 5 p.m. eastern, with the winner expected to be announced shortly after 9 p.m.

More than 73,200 members are eligible to vote online or by phone.

The candidates to become leader of the sovereigntist party are members of the legislature Jean-Francois Lisee, Alexandre Cloutier and Martine Ouellet and the unelected Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Recent polls have indicated that Lisee and Cloutier are battling it out for first place, with Ouellet running third and Plamondon languishing in fourth.

The campaign has focused largely on issues of language, identity and Quebec sovereignty.

Only Ouellet has promised to hold a sovereignty referendum in a first PQ mandate should she win and become premier in the 2018 provincial election.