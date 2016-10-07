Quebec man dead after confrontation with provincial police

MONTEBELLO, Que. — Quebec's police watchdog agency has been called in to investigate a fatal police shooting in western Quebec on Thursday.

The Office of Independent Investigations says a 29-year-old man was shot during a confrontation with Quebec Provincial Police in Montebello.

The agency says police were called to a residence in the community northeast of Ottawa to check out a man who was apparently suicidal.

Officers heard a noise in the attic, and when they went to investigate, the agency says they were confronted by a man armed with a knife.