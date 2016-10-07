Rapper urges fans to condemn sentence given to man who sexually assaulted girl

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Canadian rapper is using social media to call on fans to condemn the sentence of a man convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Newfoundland.

Classified took to Facebook page to encourage supporters to let the judge in the case know they were upset with the sentence handed down in St. John's on Wednesday.

The plea came after Justice William Goodridge sentenced Christopher Butt to five years in prison — the minimum punishment for the offence.

Butt pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault and uttering threats.

Court heard that the 41-year-old lured the young girl to his home and repeatedly sexually assaulted her in 2014.

Classified posted Goodridge's email address online and urged fans to share it, saying the judge "needs to be put on trial and explain himself."