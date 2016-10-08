NB community college to offer marijuana cultivation program with industry help

BATHURST, N.B. — A community college in New Brunswick is offering a course in horticulture tailored to equip students with the skills to work in a growing industry — marijuana cultivation.

A school official at the College communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick says the course will launch sometime next year and has been designed in collaboration with industry leaders to train skilled workers capable of working in the highly regulated medical marijuana industry.

Michel Doucet, executive director of continuing education and customized learning, says the school has already received interest in the program.

The CEO of International Herbs Medical Marijuana Ltd, which operates Zenabis, a medical marijuana company in Atholville, N.B. says producers across the country have had trouble finding qualified, educated workers to keep up with the growing demands of the industry.

Kevin Coft says Zenabis, along with two other licensed producers, have been working with the Canadian National Medical Marijuana Association and the school to develop a curriculum based on a similar program in British Columbia that offers apprenticeships and the skills to work at any facility as well as opportunities to specialize.

Denis Arsenault, CEO of Moncton-based marijuana company OrganiGram, says he is excited to collaborate on a program that focuses on marijuana horticulture.