Blue Jays only serving beer in cups after beer can throwing incident

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will not be serving beer in cans at the Rogers Centre for the rest of the post-season after a can was thrown on the field at a game against the Baltimore Orioles last week.

In a statement Sunday morning, the team says beer will be poured into cups throughout the stadium.

The change comes after a beer can narrowly missed Baltimore Orioles player Hyun Soo Kim as he made a catch during the seventh inning of Tuesday's wild-card game in Toronto.