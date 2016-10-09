Fiat-Chrysler continues contract talks with Canadian workers

TORONTO — There is no Thanksgiving break for management and union negotiators at Fiat-Chrysler's Canadian operations.

The two sides are bargaining through the long weekend in hopes of reaching a contract.

Unifor has threatened job action if a deal isn't reached by 11:59 p.m. Monday night — the deadline set by the union as it started talks with the automaker.

Unifor has said its top priority is securing jobs for its members by persuading the company to commit to investment in its Canadian operations.

The union reached a deal with General Motors last month that includes a commitment to new investments plus wage increases, signing bonuses and lump sum payments.

Unifor customarily uses the first deal it reaches with the Detroit Three as a basis for contract talks with the other two carmakers.