Police in Halifax track down lost hiker in Williams Lake area
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — A lost hiker is safe and sound after being rescued by police from a wooded area in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say the 21-year-old woman became lost as darkness fell Saturday while hiking in the Williams Lake area.
Police honed in on the woman's location using co-ordinates from her cell phone after she called 911.
Officers entered the woods and the force's canine unit sniffed the woman out.
Police say the woman was cold but uninjured as officers led her to safety.