QMJHL Roundup: Bertrand leads Screaming Eagles in win over Olympiques

SYDNEY, N.S. — Yannik Bertrand scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lift the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Olivier LeBlanc opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for Cape Breton (4-4-0) in the first period.

Vitalii Abramov responded for the Olympiques (1-5-1), tying the game one minute after LeBlanc's goal.

Kyle Jessiman stopped 17 shots for the win.

Mathieu Bellemare made 24 saves through 58:20 for Gatineau. Mark Grametbauer came in with 1:40 to play in the third and stopped the only shot he faced.

SEA DOGS 5 PHOENIX 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Matthew Highmore scored two goals, including a short-handed empty-netter, and assisted on two more to power Saint John over the Phoenix.

Joe Velena had a goal and a helper for the Sea Dogs (5-2-0) and Mathieu Joseph and Alexandre Bernier also scored.

Benjamin Tardif, Anderson MacDonald and Kevin Gilbert had goals for Sherbrooke (2-4-1).

ARMADA 2 VOLTIGEURS 1 (SO)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Jeremy Roy had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Armada past Drummondville.

Joel Teasdale scored in regulation for Blainville-Boisbriand (3-3-1), tying the game 1-1 midway through the first period.

Pavel Koltygin put the Voltigeurs (4-1-2) on the board 4:06 into the game.

CATARACTES 7 FOREURS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Dennis Yan scored four times and Samuel Bucek had a goal and three assists as the Cataractes thumped Val-d'Or.

Cavan Fitzgerald scored one goal and set up two more for Shawinigan (6-1-0) and Vincent Senez rounded out the barrage. Samuel Girard had four assists.