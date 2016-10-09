Three killed after pickup truck crashes into northern Ontario river

ATIKOKAN, Ont. — Police are identifying the three people who were killed after a pickup truck crashed in northern Ontario.

Investigators say the truck drove through a low concrete barrier, went airborne and landed in the Atikokan River at Little Falls.

They say the deceased are 32-year-old Danielle Brown of Lac La Croix First Nation, 30-year-old Charlotte Menson and Henry Butts, 27, both of Atikokan.

A fourth person in the pickup truck, 29-year-old Tyler Hunter of Rainy River, was airlifted to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police say they were called to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.