Three killed in pickup truck crash in northern Ont.
ATIKOKAN, Ont. — Three people have been killed and a fourth injured in a single vehicle crash in northern Ontario.
Investigators with the OPP's Atikokan detachment were called to the scene around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
They say a pickup truck drove through a low concrete barrier (on Little Falls Road), went airborne and landed in the Atikokan River at Little Falls.
There were four people in the vehicle — two men and two women.
Police say the women, aged 32 and 30, and a 27-year-old man were later pronounced dead in hospital.
A 29-year-old male was also airlifted to Thunder Bay with unknown injuries.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
Police say they're still trying to determine the cause of the accident and will release further information as it becomes available.