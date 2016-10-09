Three killed in pickup truck crash in northern Ont.

ATIKOKAN, Ont. — Three people have been killed and a fourth injured in a single vehicle crash in northern Ontario.

Investigators with the OPP's Atikokan detachment were called to the scene around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

They say a pickup truck drove through a low concrete barrier (on Little Falls Road), went airborne and landed in the Atikokan River at Little Falls.

There were four people in the vehicle — two men and two women.

Police say the women, aged 32 and 30, and a 27-year-old man were later pronounced dead in hospital.

A 29-year-old male was also airlifted to Thunder Bay with unknown injuries.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.