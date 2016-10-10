Four people dead following fiery crash in Brampton
Videos posted on social media show a car and an SUV completely engulfed in flames
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Four people are dead following a fiery crash in Brampton, Ont., on Monday night.
Peel Region police say the accident occurred just before 9 p.m. ET (near Bovaird Dr. and Gillingham Dr.).
There was no immediate word on what led to the crash, nor any information on the ages or genders of the victims. (680News)