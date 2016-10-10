Heavy rains and strong wreaking havoc in the Maritimes

HALIFAX — Thousands of homes across Atlantic Canada have spent parts of Thanksgiving Monday in the dark as torrential rain and strong winds blast the region.

Environment Canada says much of mainland Nova Scotia have received more than 100 millimetres of rain as of Monday evening and some areas in Cape Breton have been inundated with more than 200 millimetres.

This has caused flooding, water pooling on roads and highways and some road washouts in affected areas.

The weather agency says another 25 millimetres of rain was expected Monday night before tapering to scattered showers. But very strong and gusty northerly winds were expected to continue through early Tuesday.

As of Monday night, more than 66,000 homes and business in Nova Scotia were without power. Images on social media shows downed trees and powerlines, as well as flooded roads and homes.

Nova Scotia RCMP issued a warning to drivers earlier in the day after receiving a high number of weather-related calls, including reports of water pooling both on Highway 102 near Truro and Highway 104 near Kemptown.

In Newfoundland, a downpour forced the community of St. Alban's to declare a state of emergency with 1,200 residents unable to leave the town.

Mayor Jamie LeRoux told radio station VOCM the rain is coming down at a constant pace and some roads have water flowing over them.

He said he and other community leaders were spending the night at the town hall helping people affected by the weather.

Prince Edward Island was under a wind warning and Maritime Electric was reporting power outages in numerous communities.

Wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour were expected throughout the central and eastern areas of P.E.I. before easing off overnight.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jason Sheppard says the rain have been so intense in Nova Scotia, the dry ground wasn't able to absorb the rain at the rate it came down, leading to flood conditions.

"It's not always a good thing," Sheppard says. "If you get too much in too short of a time, it just runs off."