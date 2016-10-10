Heavy rains probably won't quench dry spell in Nova Scotia: meteorologist

An Environment Canada meteorologist says Nova Scotia's Thanksgiving Day downpour probably won't quench the dry spell in the province.

Jason Sheppard says the showers have been so intense, the dry ground wasn't able to absorb the rain at the rate it came down, leading to flood conditions.

Environment Canada has projected between 40 to 60 millimetres of rainfall across the province, with total amounts likely exceeding 100 millimetres in some areas.

Sheppard says the rain should taper off by Monday evening as the low pressure system moves into Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to Nova Scotia Power, more than 21,000 people are without electricity as of Monday evening due to outages.