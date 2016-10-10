Stormy weather disrupts Thanksgiving Day travel in the Maritimes

Blustery weather has disrupted Thanksgiving Day traffic in parts of the Maritimes, with travellers encountering flooded highways, restricted bridge crossings and ferry cancellations.

Environment Canada has projected between 40 to 60 millimetres of rainfall across Nova Scotia, with total amounts likely exceeding 100 millimetres in some areas.

RCMP in Nova Scotia have been busy responding to weather-related calls and say large pools of water have formed on highway exits near Truro and Kemptown in Colchester County.

In Newfoundland, meteorologists expect heavy showers on the south coast to intensify as the low pressure system moves into the province Monday, with total rainfall amounts projected to reach upwards of 200 millimetres in some areas, especially over the Burgeo to Ramea region.

Environment Canada says the downpour could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.