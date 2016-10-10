Teen in clown costume verbally attacked at Newfoundland haunted house

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A volunteer at a haunted house in Newfoundland and Labrador is spooked after one of the guests harassed him for wearing a clown suit.

The teenage volunteer wasn't physically injured, but was shaken by the encounter.

The incident took place Friday at Terror Town in St. John's when a man got out of his car and verbally attacked the costumed teen outside the adventure-themed facility.

Bev Moore-Davis, a spokesperson for Frontline Action that stages Terror Town, says there will be no more clowns at the charitable attraction this year.

The incident appears to be a twist on the creepy clown craze, whereby pranksters dress as clowns to terrorize an unsuspecting public.

Creepy clown sightings, threats and arrests have been reported across North America and even reached the United Kingdom.

