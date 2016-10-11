Canadian Museum for Human Rights deep in the red: Winnipeg Free Press

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg had an almost $7-million deficit at the end of the last fiscal year and wants a new funding deal with the federal government.

The deficit is because of an $8-million tax bill from the city, the Winnipeg Free Press reported Tuesday.

The museum’s 2015-16 annual report tabled in the House of Commons shows the museum was in the red at the end of its first full year of operation.

The museum receives $21.7 million a year from Ottawa.

But that agreement expires in March, and negotiations on a new funding agreement are underway.

Suzanne Robertson, the museum's chief financial officer, wouldn’t say how much money the museum is requesting.

There is hope part or all of the $7 million deficit will be repaid with money from a $105.9-million fund the Liberals established to help the country’s six national museums.

An announcement on how that money will be spent is expected this fall.

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly’s office did not respond to a request for information.

Briefing notes to the minister have emphasized that most national museums are struggling financially, haven’t had funding increases to account for rising taxes and utility bills and are behind on capital improvements.