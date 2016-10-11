Nova Scotia hockey player in hospital with serious injuries after on-ice fight
TRENTON, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after a hockey player was seriously injured during an on-ice incident.
New Glasgow police spokesman Const. Ken MacDonald says the encounter between two junior B hockey players happened Sunday during a game at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre in Trenton.
MacDonald said an 18-year-old player from Pictou County was seriously injured while a player from Cape Breton was not hurt.
The young man was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Halifax with serious head and other injuries.
MacDonald says police are investigating because of the severity of the player's injuries.
He says anyone with photos or video of the incident is asked to contact the New Glasgow Police Major Crime Unit.