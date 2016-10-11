Nova Scotia hockey player in hospital with serious injuries after on-ice fight

TRENTON, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are investigating after a hockey player was seriously injured during an on-ice incident.

New Glasgow police spokesman Const. Ken MacDonald says the encounter between two junior B hockey players happened Sunday during a game at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre in Trenton.

MacDonald said an 18-year-old player from Pictou County was seriously injured while a player from Cape Breton was not hurt.

The young man was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Halifax with serious head and other injuries.

MacDonald says police are investigating because of the severity of the player's injuries.