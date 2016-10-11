RCMP officer shot, injured following traffic stop near Golden, B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A group that represents RCMP members says a female officer has been shot in the arm near the community of Golden, in southeastern British Columbia.

Rob Creasser, with the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada, says details on the situation are scarce, but there may be several suspects.

RCMP spokesman Staff Sgt. Rob Vermeulen says in a news release that the officer stopped a vehicle Tuesday in connection with a possible theft and the suspect failed to comply with police direction.

He confirms the officer was hurt and is suffering from what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Provincial Health Services Authority says one patient was airlifted from a police incident near Golden to an undisclosed hospital in serious but stable condition.

Vermeulen says a search for a suspect is currently underway.