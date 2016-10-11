Six stories in the news today, Oct. 11

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, Oct. 11

———

RAIN, WIND WREAK HAVOC IN ATLANTIC CANADA

Thousands of homes and businesses across Atlantic Canada were without electricity early today due to heavy rain and strong winds. Environment Canada said much of Nova Scotia had received more than 100 millimetres of rain as of last evening and some areas in Cape Breton had been inundated with more than 200 millimetres. Areas of Newfoundland and much of P.E.I were also soaked by heavy rain and lashed by strong winds.

———

FIAT-CHRYSLER, UNIFOR REACH TENTATIVE DEAL

It's two down and one to go for Unifor in contract talks with the Big Three automakers. The union came to terms with Fiat-Chrysler just prior to a midnight strike deadline. Unifor president Jerry Dias says the four-year deal mirrors the one reached with General Motors on Sept. 20. Unifor says Fiat-Chrysler workers will vote on the agreement on Sunday, and if approved, the union will immediately hold talks with Ford.

———

SAMSUNG HALTS ALL SALES OF GALAXY NOTE 7

Samsung says it is halting sales of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after a spate of fires involving new devices that were supposed to be safe replacements for recalled models. Samsung Canada says it is asking retail outlets to stop sales and exchanges of the devices while the investigation is taking place. The company says Canadian consumers with an original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 phone should power down and stop using the device.

———

GENERAL FACES COURT MARTIAL TODAY IN OTTAWA

A court martial will be held in Ottawa today for Canada's top special forces soldier after he accidentally fired his weapon. Maj.-Gen. Michael Rouleau is charged under the National Defence Act with one count of neglect to the prejudice of good order and discipline. The charge stems from an incident last December in Iraq.

———

HOMELESS ADVOCATES PUSH FEDS FOR HOUSING HELP

Homelessness advocates are asking the federal government to focus billions in available money for housing on those who need it the most, including aboriginals and the working poor. In a submission being made public today, the Canada Housing and Renewal Assoc. says those groups often face greater pressure to find affordable housing and that particular attention needs to be paid to Canada's North.

———

SOPHIE GREGOIRE TRUDEAU TO OPEN TSX

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will open the trading day at the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday to mark International Day of the Girl. She is collaborating with three charitable organizations to illustrate how important it is for girls to have equal opportunities to boys. After opening the TSX, she will lead a discussion with Canadian girls.