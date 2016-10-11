Special forces commander faces court martial for accidentally firing weapon

OTTAWA — A court martial will be held in Ottawa today for Canada's top special forces soldier after he accidentally fired his weapon.

Maj.-Gen. Michael Rouleau is charged under the National Defence Act with one count of neglect to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The charge stems from an incident last December in Iraq.

A statement from Rouleau released earlier this year says he was loading his rifle while preparing to visit a frontline position when the weapon fired a single round.

No one was injured but Rouleau said in his statement that for a soldier "the only acceptable standard of care with a weapon is error-free.''

Up to 200 Canadian special forces troops have been sent to Iraq where they are helping Kurdish fighters battle the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL.

Rouleau has been in command of Canada's special forces since 2014.

He isn't the first Canadian general to face a court martial for his weapon accidentally firing.