Cleanup, damage assessment begins in Atlantic Canada after torrential rains

Communities in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are facing a costly cleanup from widespread flooding damage after a storm brought torrential rain to the region over the long weekend.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is touring Cape Breton today to assess the damage, as thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers remained without power and schools were closed in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board.

The board has announced that students from Brookland Elementary school are being temporarily relocated to another school due to water damage to the building.

Parts of the island received more than 200 millimetres of rain, with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality particularly hard hit.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, work was continuing to reopen the Trans-Canada Highway in Terra Nova National Park, where a section of the highway had washed away, cutting off southeastern Newfoundland from the rest of the Island.

Al Hawkins, the province's Transport Minister, visited communities on Tuesday and after assessing damage said he is opening talks with Ottawa to seek damage assistance.