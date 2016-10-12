Man tried to fake death in Saskatchewan to avoid charges in Manitoba: police

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to three months in jail for trying to fake his death.

John Malcolm Ross, who is 44, pleaded guilty in Swift Current court Tuesday to public mischief and obstructing a police officer.

RCMP Sgt. Scott Hunter says Ross told court that he believed if police thought he was dead, he would avoid prosecution on outstanding charges in Manitoba.

Officers got a call on Aug. 15 that Ross was missing and his car was found at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park near Kyle, Sask.

Hunter says a massive search that included a plane and underwater team went on for several days.

Last Thursday, officers found Ross at a home in Tompkins, Sask.

Officers also arrested his wife, who is to appear in court Nov. 14 on the same charges.

Court records show Ross pleaded guilty to sexual interference in Winnipeg on April 25 and sentencing was set for Sept. 8. When he didn't show, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

"In this day and age, it is very difficult to disappear completely," Hunter said. "It's just delaying the inevitable."

The search for Ross cost taxpayers a lot of money, Hunter added.