New Brunswick university opens recruiting office in Beijing, China

FREDERICTON — The University of New Brunswick has opened a recruitment office in Beijing, China.

Premier Brian Gallant is in China as part of a trade mission, and was on hand for the official opening.

He says universities are facing declining enrolments, and attracting more international university students from China will help New Brunswick's economy and universities.

Between January 2005 and March 2016, about 4,200 Chinese nationals became permanent residents in New Brunswick.