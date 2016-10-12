Nova Scotia team says hockey player injured in rough game is recovering

TRENTON, N.S. — A Nova Scotia hockey player who was treated for serious injuries after an on-ice incident in a Junior B game in Nova Scotia has appeared on the team's Facebook page giving a thumbs up.

The Pictou County Scotian Facebook page say in the posting that 18-year-old Luke Spicer is on track for a recovery from the incident.

It says there were some "some tense and scary moments," but the player is "bouncing back."

Police in Nova Scotia have said they are investigating after Spicer was injured during an on-ice incident during a rough game that resulted in multiple suspensions.

New Glasgow police spokesman Const. Ken MacDonald says the encounter between two junior B hockey players happened Sunday during a game at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre in Trenton.

Spicer was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Halifax with serious head and other injuries.