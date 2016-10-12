Six stories in the news today, Oct. 12

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, Oct. 12

———

B.C. MOUNTIE SHOT IN ARM; SUSPECT SOUGHT

A Mountie is recovering after being shot and injured while trying to stop a vehicle near Golden, B.C. on Tuesday. An official with the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada says the unidentified female officer was shot in the arm. A search for a suspect continues.

———

ALBERTA OIL PATCH DOWNTOWN HELPS SITE C

Alberta's loss is British Columbia's gain as fears of labour shortages for the construction of the massive Site C dam evaporate amid a slump in the oil and gas industry. A report released Tuesday says the slowdown is providing a steady supply of skilled workers for the Peace River project in British Columbia, easing previous concerns from experts who had warned of potential labour shortages.

———

SAMSUNG HALTS SALES OF GALAXY 7 AND ITS EXCHANGE MODELS.

Samsung is halting sales of its Galaxy 7 smartphones after reports of fires in both original and exchange models. Samsung Canada says beginning tomorrow, Samsung Note 7 owners can bring take their device to the point of purchase for an exchange to a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge. The company says consumers are alternatively entitled to a full refund for the Note 7 and Note 7 specific accessories.

———

CLEANUP IN ATLANTIC CANADA FOLLOWING SEVERE STORM

A cleanup is underway across much of Atlantic Canada after a storm that brought torrential rain and strong winds, leaving thousands without power and washing out roads. Cape Breton was one of the worst-hit areas, where than 200 millimetres of rain fell. In Newfoundland and Labrador, states of emergency were declared in several communities.

———

COULD WALLOONS DERAIL CANADA-EU TRADE PACT?

Opposition to the free trade deal between Canada and the European Union is festering among Belgium's Walloons, the French-speaking inhabitants of one of three regions of the country that must ultimately approve the deal. A senior European diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Canadian Press that the threat posed by the Walloons is the greatest obstacle to getting CETA done.

———

JAYS BROADCASTER WON'T UTTER INDIANS NICKNAME

When the Toronto Blue Jays open the American League Championship Series in Cleveland on Friday, don't expect to hear Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth use the word "Indians" on the air. He says a letter from a fan in 1992 prompted him to stop using team names like Indians and Braves and terms like powwow on the mound. Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell, who hosts "Blue Jays Central," said he will follow Howarth's lead.