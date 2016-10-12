Teen girl pleads guilty to murder in beating death of Saskatoon infant

SASKATOON — A 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a six-week-old boy in Saskatoon.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, entered the plea during a scheduled court appearance Wednesday.

Nikosis Jace Cantre was found beaten in his playpen and died in hospital July 3.

Justice officials said shortly after the teen's arrest that she had escaped from a youth centre, where she was serving a 10-month open custody sentence for several offences, including assault with a weapon.

The baby's family has said they did not know the girl and invited her to their home when they found her downtown with nowhere to go.