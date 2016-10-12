News / Canada

Tony Clement drops out of federal Conservative leadership race

Tony Clement arrives at the national Conservative summer caucus retreat in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Former Ontario and federal cabinet minister Tony Clement has dropped out of the federal Conservative leadership race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

OTTAWA — Former Conservative cabinet minister Tony Clement says he's ending his bid to assume the leadership of the party.

Clement issued a statment Wednesday saying that his campaign had fallen short of goals he set when he launched his leadership bid back in July.

He said he was pulling out of the race now so as not to subject his family to any further financial stress.

Clement said he ran for the leadership based on his long-time experience with the party and with the aim of helping it change with modern times.

