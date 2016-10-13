Eight stories in the news today, Oct. 13

Eight stories in the news for Thursday, Oct. 13

———

NORTEL SETTLES FIGHT TO DIVVY UP $7.3 BILLION FROM LIQUIDATION

A settlement has been reached to end years of court battles over how to divvy up US$7.3 billion raised in Nortel Networks Corp.'s liquidation. Under a deal which requires final approvals, Nortel's Canadian debtors will receive about US$4.1 billion, American debtors will get about $1.8 billion and the remainder is expected to be paid to debtors in Europe. Nortel giant filed for bankruptcy in 2009 after an accounting scandal.

———

SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 7 RETUNS BEGIN TODAY

Samsung says Canadians with Galaxy Note 7 smartphones can start returning the devices today as part of a global safety recall following reports of overheating batteries that pose a fire hazard. Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. of Mississauga, Ont., has advised consumers to return the phones to the stores where they were bought.

———

MORNEAU, EXPERTS TO EXAMINE FATE OF FEDERAL FINANCES

When Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets a group of private-sector economists today to ask about their economic forecasts, he may be encouraged to offer his own. In its March budget, the Liberal government included new spending commitments aimed at helping the economy grow. The document predicted five-straight budgetary deficits that could add more than $110 billion to Canada's public debt, beginning with a $29.4-billion shortfall this year.

———

NEW BRUNSWICK SEEKS TO APPEAL BEER RULING

New Brunswick's cross-border beer battle returns to court today. Provincial government lawyers are seeking leave to appeal an April ruling that effectively threw out limits on cross-border alcohol imports. Judge Ronald LeBlanc tossed out all charges against Gerard Comeau, who was charged with illegally importing 14 cases of beer and three bottles of liquor from a Quebec border town in 2012.

———

FRENCH PRIME MINISTER VALLS CONTINUES CANADIAN VISIT

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is in Canada for a two-day visit, during which climate change and the free trade agreement with the European Union will be high priorities. Valls and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Montreal today for a luncheon hosted by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard after a morning meeting on Parliament Hill.

———

VICTORIA RATED TOP CANADIAN CITY TO BE A WOMAN

A study by Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives ranks Victoria as the best city to be a woman in Canada for a second year in a row, while Windsor, Ont., rated last among 25 metropolitan areas. The study examined gaps between men and women in several areas, including access to economic security, personal security, education, health, and positions of leadership.

———

TOMMY CHONG IN VANCOUVER FOR CANNABIS BUSINESS CONFERENCE

Comedian, musician and pot activist Tommy Chong is scheduled to appear today at the two-day International Cannabis Business Conference in Vancouver. Chong, 78, said the introduction of legislation promised for next spring to legalize recreational marijuana in Canada could set an example for the United States, where a state-by-state approach isn't ideal.

———

AUSTON MATTHEWS DAZZLES IN NHL DEBUT

Auston Matthews is the talk of the hockey world after a spectacular NHL debut. The top pick in the 2016 draft scored four goals in his first regular-season game, but in a losing cause, as the Maple Leafs fell 5-4 in overtime to the Senators in Ottawa. The 19-year-old is the first player in modern NHL history to score four times in his first NHL game.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan travels to UN headquarters in New York to discuss peacekeeping operations.

— A federal-provincial-territorial meeting of ministers responsible for justice and public safety will be held in Halifax.

— Statistics Canada will release the housing price index for August.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a rally ahead of a byelection in the Medicine Hat, Alta., area.

— A memorial will be held in Ottawa for Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook.