Injured N.S. hockey player 'improving' as police continue probe of rough game

TRENTON, N.S. — A Nova Scotia hockey player badly injured during a rough game has brain bleeds and swelling and won't be able to return to university until the new year, his team says.

Luke Spicer, 18, has been released from hospital after an on-ice incident Sunday during a game between his Pictou County Scotians and the Glace Bay Junior Miners that has prompted a police investigation.

"He is improving every day but has a long road ahead of him," the junior B team said in a Facebook post late Wednesday.

The team said he has two brain bleeds and swelling and bruising of the brain, as well as lip and mouth injuries and a shoulder sprain.

"Luke has been released from hospital on strict conditions ... some of which are bed rest as well as not returning to (St. Francis Xavier University) until at least January," the team said.

New Glasgow police spokesman Const. Ken MacDonald says police are investigating the on-ice incident between two players at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre.

Spicer was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Halifax.

The team has refused to discuss what happened, but in an earlier Facebook posting it said there were some "some tense and scary moments.''