List of best Canadian cities to be a woman, according to study
TORONTO — A study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has ranked Victoria as the best city to be a woman in Canada, while Windsor, Ont., rated last among the country's 25 largest metropolitan areas. The Centre ranked the cities based on gaps in men and women's access to economic security, personal security, education, health, and positions of leadership in Canada's biggest cities.
Here is a list of the cities ranked in the study.
1. Victoria
2. Kingston, Ont.
3. London, Ont.
4. Quebec City
5. Gatineau, Que.
6. Montreal
7. Sherbrooke, Que.
8. St. John’s, NL
9. Vancouver
10. Halifax
11. Toronto
12. Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont.
13. Hamilton
14. Ottawa
15. Abbotsford-Mission, B.C.
16. Barrie, Ont.
17. Kelowna, B.C.
18. Regina, Sask.
19. St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont.
20. Winnipeg
21. Saskatoon
22. Edmonton
23. Calgary
24. Oshawa, Ont.
25. Windsor, Ont.