List of best Canadian cities to be a woman, according to study

TORONTO — A study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has ranked Victoria as the best city to be a woman in Canada, while Windsor, Ont., rated last among the country's 25 largest metropolitan areas. The Centre ranked the cities based on gaps in men and women's access to economic security, personal security, education, health, and positions of leadership in Canada's biggest cities.

Here is a list of the cities ranked in the study.

1. Victoria

2. Kingston, Ont.

3. London, Ont.

4. Quebec City

5. Gatineau, Que.

6. Montreal

7. Sherbrooke, Que.

8. St. John’s, NL

9. Vancouver

10. Halifax

11. Toronto

12. Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont.

13. Hamilton

14. Ottawa

15. Abbotsford-Mission, B.C.

16. Barrie, Ont.

17. Kelowna, B.C.

18. Regina, Sask.

19. St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont.

20. Winnipeg

21. Saskatoon

22. Edmonton

23. Calgary

24. Oshawa, Ont.

25. Windsor, Ont.

 

