Manitoba politician says opponent told her to take her pants off

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba cabinet minister says she was told to take her pants off by an NDP opponent in question period, but the NDP is denying the accusation.

Rochelle Squires, the minister for sport, culture and heritage, has filed a complaint with the legislature Speaker over some heckling during question period a week ago.

She says that at one point New Democrat member Rob Altemeyer told her "take your pants off."

But Altemeyer says he was chiding Premier Brian Pallister for ducking a question and his words were actually "take a pass on it."

The comment was not recorded in the official transcript of the legislature and can be heard faintly, in the background on a recording provided by the Speaker's office.