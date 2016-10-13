QMJHL Roundup: Dostie lifts Olympiques over Islanders in 5-4 overtime win
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTETOWN — Alex Dostie scored 3:25 into overtime to lift the Gatineau Olympiques over the Charlottetown Islanders 5-4 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Vitalii Abramov had a pair of goals in regulation time for Gatineau (2-5-2), while Zack MacEwen and Eric Eschweiler also found the back of the net. Goaltender Mark Grametbauer made 43 saves to earn the win.
Guillaume Brisebois forced the extra period for Charlottetown (5-3-1) with a goal at the 16:40 mark of the third period. Gregor MacLeod, Kameron Kielly and Filip Chlapik chipped in as well. Matthew Welsh stopped 38 shots for the Islanders.
Neither team scored on the power play. The Olympiques were 0 for 1 and Charlottetown went 0 for 2.
Most Popular
-
'I am sickened:' Former Nova Scotia teacher guilty on sex charges speaks at her sentencing hearing
-
Blood and loneliness: I had two miscarriages and I want to talk about them
-
Former Toronto Star journalist accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault
-
Sackville man facing 19 charges after loaded handgun, drugs, seized: Halifax police